IGP approves postings, redeployment of senior police officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the recent presidential approval for the re-organisation of the Nigeria Police Force which included the creation of an additional Department – the Directorate of Intelligence, expansion of the Police zonal structure from 12 to 17 and the creation of two (2) additional FCID annexes, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu on Friday, 3rd July 2020, ordered the posting/redeployment of AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade and AIG Ibrahim A. Lamordei to the Department of Research and Planning and Directorate of Intelligence, FHQ, Abuja respectively.

Prior to this posting, AIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos while AIG Lamorde, a former Chairman of the EFCC was the AIG in-charge of Force Intelligence.

The IGP has equally ordered the positing of the following Senior Police Officers to the five (5) new Police Zonal Commands as follows:

AIG Zone 13, AIG Ukpo-Dunukofia (Awka), AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, iAIG Zone 14 Katsina, AIG Rabiu Yusuf, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, AIG Lawal Ado AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa, and AIG Austine I. Agbonlahor, AIG Zone 17 Akure

A statement by DCP Frank Mba,Force Public Relations Officer said, “In the same vein, CP Asuquo A.A Amba, former Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex Gombe.

“CP Olafimihan A. Adeoye, former CP Federal-SARS takes charge as the AIG FCID Annex Enugu while CP Uche J. Anozie, fsi, former CP Cross River takes charge as AIG FCID Annex Lagos.

​

“The IGP charges the affected Senior Officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment.

“They are to ensure that policing is brought closer to the people and work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve on policing services across the country.

“The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: