IGP Adamu decorates newly promoted senior Police Officers

**Says 41,863 promoted since January 2020.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Monday decorated newly promoted senior officers at Force Headquarters, Abuja with a disclosure that failure by organizations in recognizing potentials of its personnel and rewarding them with promotions as eligible stands the risks of demotivating such officers to become less dedicated

The IGP made this known just as he noted that a total of 41, 863 officers and men have been promoted to their deserving next ranks across various cadres since January 2019 when he took office.

Emphasizing that promotions were guided by the principles of seniority and merit, which is reflective of their record of discipline and invaluable experience, IGP Adamu said the capacity of the human assets of any organization; particularly at strategic management level is fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

“No organization can advance beyond the competence and dedication of its strategic leaders, and neither can any organizational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process” he said.

“This position is even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security as the Nigeria Police Force. This is because the rapidly changing dynamic of crime and the attendant increasing threat to security requires quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competency to effectively provide leadership directed at managing such internal security realities” he added.

Furthermore, he said, “It is in cognizance of this that I have since my appointment as Inspector General of Police, been collaborating effectively with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are placed to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers with unblemished service records for promotion”.

He charged the promoted officers to support the Nigeria Police in the attainment of its mandate, be civil to the citizens and be guided by the need to respect extant laws.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha who was guest of honour commended the IGP for the innovative and revolutionary style he has introduced since his appointment.

Mustapha said the IGP, as head of the lead agency for internal security has improved the coordination and synergy between security agencies so people would enjoy the safety they deserve as citizens.

While advising the newly promoted officers that the country is in difficult times and needs complete commitment, cooperation, new vigor and resilience, the SGF said, “We are dealing with multifaceted challenges that have permeated their entire fabric of the society. What is demanded of you is that you must step up your actions because crime is dynamic”.

He gave the assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari will always be there for the Police because he knows the entire responsibility as the lead agency for internal security is at their doorstep.

The SGF said the President also demands for complete open and committed engagement with the civilian population even as he expressed satisfaction with the progress on community policing saying it is the duty of every individual to be a watchdog to the community.

The Officers decorated include: DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, who until his promotion to the enviable rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, was a directing staff at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

He has been deployed as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

Also, in line with geo-political balancing considerations, he doubles as the DIG in-charge of the South-West geo-political zone of the country, a void created by the recent retirement of DIG Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo.

Others decorated are: AIG Amba A.A Asuquo, AIG Nkereuwem A. Akpan, AIG Olafimihan Adeniran Adeoye, AIG Aishatu Abubakar, PhD, CP Jonathan Towuru, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, DCP Johnson Oluwole Adenola and DCP Grema Jibir Isa.

It would be recalled that the Police Service Commission recently approved the promotion of 6,618 senior Police Officers. They included four Commissioners of Police including one specialist, were promoted to the rank of AIG.

Vanguard News Nigeria

