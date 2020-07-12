Magu: Ignore wailings of an unrepentant corrupt PDP, APC charges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked Nigerians not to be swayed by the fake lamentations of an unrepentant Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, regarding the ongoing probe of Nigeria’s anti-corruption Czar, Ibrahim Magu.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not condone any form of corrupt practices even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.

“The former ruling party PDP does not have what it takes to lament about its alleged corrupt practices in the present administration of APC. It is on record that the PDP is the founder of corruption in Nigeria, to the extent that the evil practices were made the official way of life during its 16 years.

“In APC’s government, nobody is above the law. For the fact that the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu is being investigated should send a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle. The Presidency has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP. The main opposition party is only pained that it’s no longer in government, PDP does not have a history of caring for the people even when the revenue generations were at the highest levels”, APC stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

