APC SCREENING: Ignore my disqualification rumour, Akeredolu tells APC supporters in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

BARELY nine days to the governorship primary in Ondo state, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has asked his supporters to ignore rumours that he was disqualified from participating in the election.

The party’s screening committee had disclosed that one of the 12 aspirants screened was disqualified.

However, the identity of the aspirants was not disclosed.

One of the aspirants reportedly disqualified, Dr Olusegun Abraham, has since denied the report.

The rumour of the disqualification of governor Akeredolu spread across the state thereby creating fear in the minds of his party supporters.

To douse the anxiety, the state governor in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide said that the rumour was untrue

The statement reads ” the widely circulated rumour, especially on the social media that the Ondo State Governorship Election Screening Committee of the APC has disqualified Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN from participating at the Party Primary scheduled for July 20 is untrue.

“This is yet another distraction unleashed with the aim of deceiving the unsuspecting public and diverting attention from the self-imposed pains on the part of those behind the story.

” It is clearly, coming from those who have chosen the perfidious political path

“Governor Akeredolu is not just participating at the Party Primary. He shall be re-elected by the Grace of God come October 10, 2020.

“The Governor, therefore, appeals to all his supporters to ignore the rumour and dedicate this period to God for His continuous grace, favour and protection.

Akeredolu said “It’s a ploy to distract you. They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them. Remain firm. Be dedicated and be prayerful”.

