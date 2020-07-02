Idahams recounts his life story with ‘Man on fire’ EP

Kindly Share This Story:

Idahams’ life story is definitely the motivation that has placed him on the pedestal he’s enjoying at the moment. The ‘Port Harcourt Boy’ who relocated to Lagos to chase his music dream signed to Grafton Records in 2016 after his uncle introduced him to Tonye Ibiama, CEO of Grafton Records, in 2016.

Recounting his ordeal in life, the ‘Ada’ crooner said, “I thought my world was over after I lost my parents and I didn’t want to be caught up in the mix of militancy and unrest in Port Harcourt at the time. So, meeting Mr. Ibiama and getting signed to Grafton Records changed my life.”

With Idahams’ ‘Man on fire’ EP enacting various real-life experiences of the artiste, listeners and fans are locked in for a sonic journey like never before. The EP opens with ‘Ada’, a true story about his love for a girl whose father was very strict and would not let them be together. He also talked about his relationship with a ‘Local Girl.’

In his words, “I used the phrase ‘Local Girl’ because those days, that was how we described a ‘crude person’ or someone that is not socially exposed, if you know what I mean.”

The 5-track EP also houses inspirational songs; ‘Oghene Doh’ and the reggae influenced ‘Blessings.’

The project is crowned with ‘Man on Fire’, a track that recounts several experiences, connecting effortlessly to just about everything we see in our present society; from police harassment to backstabbing, gossip, betrayal, fast money, xenophobia.

The track “Man on Fire” is already a fan favorite as social media is already flooded with videos of fans singing along to it when the label has not even started promoting it.

Real name, Hart Idawarifagha lshmael, was pushed into early struggle and it became worse for him when he lost his parents but he was determined to succeed.

While he shares his life stories, he also speaks a lot of positivity on himself and the lives of his listeners.

He said; “I am very deliberate about the things I talk about in my music. I did a song titled ‘Billion Dollar’, it’s a song where I encouraged myself and fans that if they keep working hard, one day, their lives will turn around for the better. I am not where I want to be yet, but I am definitely not where I used to be.”

The ‘Man on fire’ EP has recorded over 3.5 million streams just 10 days after its release on various streaming platforms including Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, Boomplay, and is still sitting on various charts in Nigeria, Kenya, France, and UK.

Some of the charts are Y’ello Naija Top 10 with the Ada single, Top 20 Black Music UK Urban Chart with ‘Ada’, the EP was number 1 on Itunes Nigeria Chart, and ‘Ada’ also made the TasteMakers Top 10 Chart.

