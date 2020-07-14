IBM appoints Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh as First African Regional Head

Kindly Share This Story:

Technology giant, IBM Corporation has appointed Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh Regional Head for North, East and West Africa where she will be responsible for IBM operations in over 40 countries in Africa including Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Ghana and Tunisia.

Before her appointment, Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh was Chief of Staff to the Senior Vice President in charge of Global Markets and Sales in IBM’s corporate headquarters in New York.

Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh, who was previously Country Manager for Ghana joined IBM in 2011 as Marketing Manager for the West Africa Market Segment and rose through the ranks to become the Strategy Leader for Central East and West Africa.

Prior to joining IBM, Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh worked in banking for UBS Investment Bank & ABN AMRO in London and GT Bank Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Chris Kirubi, East Africa Business Mogul and Founder of Centum Investment, said: “I am exceptionally proud of Angela. Her dedication and commitment to her work is unwavering.

“She has all our support and I know she will make this a huge success story. We welcome her back to Africa.”

Ms. Halima Aliko Dangote, Executive Director of Dangote Industries commented noted that “this is indeed an inspiring story for our continent to have a woman lead this very important region and we look forward to her making great strides in this role.”

Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh’s appointment marks another first in her career. She was IBM’s first female country head and becomes the first woman and first African to be appointed Regional Head in Africa.

She has been named one of Africa’s most influential women by Avance Media and her awards include the US African Women Forum’s Global Impact Leadership Award and the prestigious African Achievers Awards for Excellence in Business.

A mother of two boys, Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh is an alumna of Harvard Business School.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: