IBEDC felicitates Muslim faithful, appeals for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

By Adeola Badru

THE Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc, IBEDC has congratulated all Muslim faithful on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el- Kabir.

The Chief Operating Officer(COO), Engr. John Ayodele, in a goodwill message, made available to newsmen on Thursday, said Eid-el-Kabir offers the opportunity for a sober reflection on the virtues of sacrifice and loyalty.

He said these virtues should remain the guiding principles throughout the festival and beyond for a better Nigeria.

Engr. Ayodele further appealed to customers and Nigerians, in general, to strictly observe the COVID-19 precautionary measures as recommended by NCDC of wearing face masks in public places, regular hand washing or use of sanitisers and physical distancing during the Sallah celebration and beyond, adding that only a collective effort could help the country overcome the Coronavirus scourge.

He, similarly, advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other forms of accidents.

The message further added: “Also our esteemed customers can reach us via our Customers care lines – 0700123999 or email customercare@ibedc.com through the holidays to make inquiries or report faults. The Technical crew is available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period.”

Engr. Ayodele implored customers to take advantage of the company’s Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, transact, Payarena, ATM, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the public holidays.

“Our payment centers will remain open during the holidays from 10 am-3 pm daily to attend to customers for enquires, complaints, bill payment, and vending,” the message stated.

Vanguard

