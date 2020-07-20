‘I only smoke, I don’t sell hemp’, suspect told court

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A suspected Indian hemp smoker, Babarinde Muritala, 30, on Monday told a Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, that claim by the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, that he was selling Indian hemp was false.

He admitted to smoking Indian hemp but stated that the two bags claimed by NDLEA officials to belong to him were not his property.

The prosecutor, Mr. Ogaga Azuigo had told the court that the defendant was arrested at Akinlalu village, Modakeke, Osun State.

Meanwhile, a narcotic officer, Yakubu Umar, who testified against the defendant, said a wrap of Indian hemp was found with the defendant at a bunk in Akinlalu village.

He added that the defendant took the officials of NDLEA to a house where 4.7kg of cannabis was found.

But, the defendant insisted that the hemp belonged to another person who took to his heel on sighting the NDLEA officers.

Justice Peter Lifu thereby adjourned to July 24 for the defense to open his case.

Vanguard

