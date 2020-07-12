I never campaigned for APC or Buhari as NSA to President Jonathan – Dasuki

Kindly Share This Story:

Sambo Dasuki who was National Security Adviser under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration has distanced himself from reports claiming he campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari while he was still serving as NSA.

Although he agreed to being involved in an attempt at forging a party alliance in 2011, it didn’t in any way cause him to betray President Jonathan.

He said, “The truth is that I was involved in an attempt at forging an alliance between the Action Congress of Nigeria, All Nigeria Peoples Party and the Congress for Progressive Change, among others, prior to the 2011 elections, which was not successful.

“My involvement in that political process ended after the elections of 2011.

“At the point of accepting the appointment to serve as the National Security Adviser in 2012, I made clear to President Jonathan that I had relationships with General Muhammadu Buhari of the CPC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of the ACN and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu of the ANPP, among other opposition elements and that my appointment would not cause me to sever the relationship.

“I, however, assured him that I would never betray him. As a man of honour, I kept to my words.”

As NSA between 2012 and 2015, Dasuki insisted that he did not work at cross-purposes with Jonathan “as being recklessly insinuated by mischief makers on their blogs and in the social media.”

VANGUARD

