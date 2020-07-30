‘I need ransom for expansion of my church’, General Overseer nabbed for kidnapping tells Police

Kindly Share This Story:

More Revelations from some of the kidnap suspects arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team emerged on Wednesday night with the Pastor and General Overseer of a church in Shagamu, Adetokunbo Adenopo confessing that his gang demanded the payment of #20million as a ransom for one of their victims.

The G.O. of New Life Ministries, Lukosi added that he embarked on the crime of kidnapping and recruited his team in other to fulfil his ambition of expanding the church and carry out charity works.

Also read:

Other gang members of Pastor Adenopo’s gang which operates an underground detention facility at the New Life Ministry, Lukosi, in Shagamu Area of Ogun State were named as Chigozie Williams 22years, a native of Umuahia North, Abia State, Ugoji Linus 30years, a native of Ezinifite in Imo State and Emmanuel Chris Ani, 27years, a native of Aniri in Enugu State.

The Police stated that they are all responsible for the kidnap for ransom of one Jonathan Ekpo 35years from Benue State.

“The victim, an employee of a logistic company was kidnapped on 17th July 2020 while on official duty to deliver goods in Shagamu, Ogun State.

“The victim was kept in an underground cabin inside the Pastor’s church building in Ogijo town, Ogun State by his abductors who demanded the payment of #20million ransom as a condition for his release.

“He was subsequently rescued unhurt nine days after and reunited with his family by the Police.

Similarly, the Police disclosed the arrest of a notorious and wanted kingpin with international connections named Udodiri Bright aka Ability 30years old, native of Osuachara Village, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state with three others namely Ekwuru Shadrack aka Escobar 26years native of Arondizuogu village in Okigwe LGA of Imo state, Chimerie Igwe aka 4real 30years old, native of Umucheke Village in Orlu LGA of Imo State and Chibuike Sunday, 28years old from Arondizuogu of Imo State.

“They were arrested on the 5th of July, 2020 for the abduction and killing of a Nigerian US Soldier, Chuks Okebata who came into Nigeria for holidays in his home town, Okigwe, Imo State in 2017.

“The suspects who are one of the foremost kidnapping groups terrorizing the South-Eastern part of the country were arrested 31 months after, following an intensive manhunt by the Police team.

“The Police team also arrested a 9-man trans-boundary armed robbery and car snatching syndicate led by one Yakubu Hayatu, 30years from Borno State.

“Members of the gang include; Adamu Awalu, 28years from Kano State, Abdulrahman Yakubu, 23years from Zaria, Yusuf Adamu, 22years from Zaria, Kamal Japhet, 22years from Katsina, Abubakar Samaila, 20years from Zaria, Muhammadu Abdulahi, 20years from Zaria, Yahaya Mohammed, 18years from Kaduna State, Ibrahim Abubakar, 21years from Kwara.

“Investigations reveal that the syndicate has snatched over 30 exotic cars at gunpoint and killed two Policemen.

“They use anti-tracker devices to evade arrest and deliver the vehicles to one Alhaji Garba in Maradi, Niger Republic.

“Eighteen vehicles have so far been recovered by the Police team. The team is working with the INTERPOL to apprehend Alhaji Garba and to recover the remaining vehicles.

“Exhibits recovered include 4 Ak47 Rifles, 1 FMC rifle, 1 Pump Action Gun, 2 double-barrel guns, 1 Beretta pistol, 4 AK47 Magazine, 6 cartridges, 378 Rounds of live Ammunition, 1 Network Jammer (anti-tracker device), Others.

They are part of thirty-five (35) suspects across the country arrested by the IRT for their active involvement and participation in series of kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes across the country.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: