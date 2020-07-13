Breaking News
I-G says video in circulation of maltreatment of man not Nigerian

Nigerian
Frank Mba

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, says a video in circulation, credited to “NigeriaDream”, showing a security officer meting inhuman treatment on a man, did not happen in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the maltreatment meted on the man in the video was in clear violation of his rights, dignity and freedom.

According to him, in the video, the security officer was seen stamping his feet on the neck and head of a man lying helplessly on the floor.

Adamu added that the force had fact-checked and discovered that the incident did not take place anywhere or at any time in Nigeria.

“A critical look at the video indicates that the vehicles on the scene are neither common vehicles used in Nigeria nor are the number plates of Nigerian pattern.

“The man in uniform looks like a private security guard that can be found anywhere; he is certainly not a personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Also, the background language in the video is not any of the known Nigerian languages,” he said.

Adamu called on Nigerians to discountenance the video, adding that it was a clear mischief orchestrated to stir up ill-feelings toward security agencies in Nigeria.

He reiterated the commitment of the Police to respect and uphold the rights of all Nigerians.

