I did not call for the sack of Service Chiefs, says Ndume

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER leader of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South said yesterday that he never called for the sack of Service Chiefs.

According to him, there was no way he would have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs knowing full well that at the moment, the Soldiers are not adequately funded and they are also ill-equipped.

Ndume’s swift reaction came following the Senate’s position that the Service Chiefs should step aside because of the killing of Soldiers as well as the resignation of over 200 soldiers.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday, Ndume explained that his original motion failed to ask for the sack of Service Chiefs because he was aware that the armed forces were grossly ill-equipped.

Although Ndume’s original motion did not contain the request for the sack of Service Chiefs, it was amended by Senator Francis Fadahunsi, PDP, Osun East to that effect.

At the end of the day, the Ahmad Lawan led Senate wholeheartedly adopted Fadahunsi’s amendment without a single voice of dissent.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: