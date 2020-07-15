I can’t deny getting my daughter pregnant, Ex-DSS man admits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT -A man, who claimed to have been disengaged from the Department of State Security Service, arrested for impregnating his 16-year-old daughter, claimed an evil spirit led him into the act.

The suspect, Eromosele, paraded by the Police Command in Rivers State, yesterday, admitted impregnating the daughter, who he has been sleeping with since 2017.

Eromosele, who claims he now sells used clothes, pleaded with the authorities not to terminate his daughter’s pregnancy.

He said, “I have no reason to deny that I am responsible for what happened. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a battle I have tried to fight over the years. It seems a battle that is bigger than me.

“Even my daughter, what is involved in her too I can’t tell. It seems a kind of spiritual issue. No police came up to arrest me. I turned in myself because I felt it has become too much for me to bear.

“If my going to prison is the only way my daughter can be liberated, I am relieved. If this is the only way to liberate her, good and fine. I am relieved I can come out to speak the truth.”

A State Ministry of Social Welfare official, Kaine Harry, had alerted the police after the pregnant daughter of the suspect confided in her that her father started sleeping with her since she was 11 years old.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni affirmed that the Command would prosecute the suspect for incest.

Vanguard

