Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

Residents of Gwallameji, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, woke up on Thursday to discover a dead baby, discovered by a scavenger in a dumpsite.

The scavenger, Abubakar Idris, said he was going about his business when he saw the baby, whose umbilical cord and placenta were still attached to the body.

Idris said: “We were picking waste plastics when I saw a baby lying dead with parts of its body rotting. I, immediately, called my brother’s attention to it, but he ran away.

“Since I couldn’t handle it, we first called a man walking nearby whom we showed what we saw, before going to call our neighbours and my mother.

“Honestly, when I saw the baby, I became weak and my body began to shake. I had to sit down because I was about to fall.”

Sanusi Sani, the Sarkin (Chief) of Gwallameji, whose domain is primarily inhabited by students of tertiary institutions, said he was shocked when one of his commanders, whose house is close to where the baby was found, told him about the incident.

ALSO READ:

He said: “Honestly, I am very sad about what I saw with my own eyes here.

“A similar thing like this had happened here some years back when we found a newborn baby in a well.

“This is not a good thing because so many people need children, but here we are seeing them abandoned in a dumpsite. Honestly, the whole of our community is not happy about this.

“If this child had come through a legitimate way, there is no way they will throw this child away. But from what we suspect, this child didn’t come from a marriage because couples will want people to celebrate with them when they are blessed with children.

“This incident is a burden on everyone. I urge people to report any pregnant woman they know that is not married, so that we will forestall this kind of recurrence.

“We have informed all our commanders around to investigate and see if they will find out any single lady that was pregnant, whose pregnancy is no more.

“Even though the polytechnic is not in session and students are not around, it will not stop us from doing our investigation and making inquiries around until we get the culprit.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil, said an investigation has begun to unravel the person that abandoned the baby in the dumpsite.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: