I abuse my stepdaughter as my wife refuses sleeping with me ― Suspect

THIRTY-year-old Musa Abubakar from Jigawa State on Wednesday admitted defiling her nine-year-old stepdaughter in Rivers State.

The suspect, in confession to the crime at the State Criminal Investigation Department, claimed he indulged in the awful act because, “my wife refuses to sleep with me, complaining of weakness.”

The nine-year-old victim narrated that her stepfather started defiling her at the age of four by sticking a finger in her private part, adding that she was too afraid to tell her mother because the first time she did, the mother beat her up.

The minor who stated that they lived at Rupokwu in Obio Akpor Local Government Area, said she had to open up after the mother assured her she would not be beaten.

“I told my mother the truth and I was examined by neighbours before the matter was reported to the Police,” victim stated.

Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command who confirmed the incident said the law will take its course against the suspect.

