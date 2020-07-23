I abuse my stepdaughter as my wife refuses sleeping with me ― Stepfather

Kindly Share This Story:

…Court jails man, 31, in Edo for raping seven years old girl

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ozioruva Aliu

30-year-old, Musa Abubakar has admitted defiling his nine-year-old stepdaughter because his wife refused to sleep with him as she always complained of being weak.

The suspect reportedly confessed at the State Criminal Investigation Department where he was taken to after he was arrested.

It was gathered that the nine-year-old victim narrated that the stepfather started defiling her at the age of four by sticking a finger in her private part, adding that she was too afraid to tell her mother because the first time she did, the mother beat her up.

The minor, who stated that they lived at Rupokwu in Obio Akpor Local Government Area, said she had to open up after the mother assured her she would not be beaten.

“I told my mother the truth and I was examined by neighbours before the matter was reported to the Police”, the victim stated.

Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command who confirmed the incident said the law will take its course against the suspect.

ALSO READ: Police arrests father who rapes his stepdaughter in Adamawa

In a related case, a Magistrate Court sitting in Igarra, headquarter of Akoko-Edo local government area, yesterday, sentenced a 31-year-old man, Sunday Akpeji, to nine years in the correctional centre without an option of fine for raping a seven-year-old girl.

He is to serve his term at the Auchi Correctional Centre.

The Magistrate, Nosa Musoe, said that all the evidence tendered in court were sufficient to convict the accused.

He said: “The prosecutor’s evidence is overwhelming and l hereby find the defendant guilty, charge and convict him as following.

“I sentence the defendant to nine years in prison with hard labour without any option of fine,” the magistrate said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: