Kindly Share This Story:

A new study has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped COVID-19 patients better survive in the hospital.

A team at Henry Ford Health System in southeast Michigan said Thursday that a study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given the drug were far less likely to die, CNN reported.

Dr Marcus Zervos, the system’s division head of infectious disease, said 26 per cent of those not given hydroxychloroquine died, compared to 13 percent of those who got the drug.

ALSO READ: Putin mocks US embassy rainbow flag

“Overall crude mortality rates were 18.1 per cent in the entire cohort, 13.5 per cent in the hydroxychloroquine alone group, 20.1 per cent among those receiving hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin, 22.4 per cent among the azithromycin alone group, and 26.4 per cent for neither drug,” the team wrote in a report published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The study came a little more than two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration yanked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus in hospitals, citing a lack of evidence it worked and that the risks outweighed any potential benefits.

The agency said the drug, along with a similar version called chloroquine, which is normally prescribed to treat malaria and some forms of severe arthritis, was “unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19,” according to a statement.

“Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use,” the FDA said.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: