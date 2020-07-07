Kindly Share This Story:

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, described the call for the investigation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Dino Melaye and himself as a huge joke.

A suspected Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi was recently arrested in Dubai and extradited to the United States of America (USA) where he is currently facing trial.

Following his arrest, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had called for the probe of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, including Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, Melaye and Frank for appearing in certain photographs with the suspect.

However, the PDP, in a statement, described the call for the arrest and probe of some of its prominent members over alleged links to Hushpuppi as “reckless and irresponsible,” saying it further exposed a victimisation agenda of the APC.

Atiku, Saraki and Dogara have also, in separate statements, denied any business connection with the suspect.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, said the photographs under reference were taken at a public function and therefore cannot be proof that any of them had business dealings with the suspect.

The Bayelsa-born Political Activist said: “That Hushpuppi was privileged to be in a function where he took pictures with His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Senator Dino Melaye and my humble self, does not prove that any of us had business dealings of any kind with him.

“Hushpuppi is a Nigerian that was in a function with Nigerians and like any other Nigerian, asked for photo session with these Nigerian leaders which they obliged.

“I understand that this is beyond the comprehension of the APC’s regime because Nigerians loathe them and run away from them whenever they come across them in foreign countries, hence they are trying to rope us into an imaginary business dealings with Hushpuppi.

“Does the APC think that the USA and its security agencies, like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) make arrests before investigation?

“Does the APC government not realise that investigations were carried out before Hushpuppi was arrested?

“America is not Nigeria where the APC’s militant wing, alias the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies, go about harassing innocent citizens even before any investigation is carried out.

“We know that the APC’s government and its sycophantic town criers are very good at weaving lies, propaganda, stealing and embezzling of public funds, supporting Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and protecting APC political Hushpuppies like the cabals in the Villa who before 2015 were in debt and extreme poverty, but have within the last five years become multibillionaires.

“We have seen billions of dollars frittered away at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other government agencies under the APC regime.

“Even the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, last week, called for the sack of the head of the EFCC over corruption allegations. The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, is presently being quizzed by a Presidential Panel constituted by this regime.

“What can be more embarrassing to a country than for the head of its anti-graft crusade to be indicted for corruption?

“APC and this regime should bury their heads in shame as this is the most corrupt democratic administration in the history of our beloved country.

“If Hushpuppi had been extradited to Nigeria, this corrupt and clueless APC regime would have set him free.

“The FBI does not need anybody to urge them to act or investigate any individual, if they have evidence against anybody they will do the needful as they are professionals in their job.

“Finally, Buhari and the APC should stop wasting time sponsoring unnecessary protests, rather they should focus on delivering the fake promises they made to Nigerians during their electioneering campaigns and to think of how to repay all the debts they have accumulated through incessant foreign and local loans,” Frank said.

VANGUARD

