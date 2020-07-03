It is a shame the north is still backward — Kogi Gov Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls on region leaders to emulate late Ahmadu Bello’s virtues

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Logo State has called on the Northern leaders to emulate the virtues of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, to take the region to the next level of development. Governor Bello made the call in Government House, Lokoja, yesterday, when the delegation of Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation-led by former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, paid him a courtesy visit.

The governor who lamented that the region has remained backwards in term of development despite producing numerous leaders and billionaires, called on current Northern leaders to imbibe the virtues of honesty, transparency, sincerity and accountability which the late Sir Ahmadu Bello was known for while he held sway as the leader of Northern Nigeria.

He pointed out that his administration has exemplified those virtues of Sardauna in its activities, noting that in Kogi State “there is no segregation among the ethnic groups in the state”

ALSO READ:

“The late Ahmadu Bello practice equity, fairness, all-inclusive and transparency in governance. That was why he recorded tremendous achievements for the Northern people during his time as leader of the North.

“Ironically, today lack of sincerity among leaders in the region has become a major problem that hindered the development of the region and the only way to tackle this challenge is when we decided to continually emulate the virtues of the late Sadauna of Sokoto who detest religion and tribal sentiment,” he said.

Leader of the delegation, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau expressed displeasure over the rising cases of rape and other gender-based violence across the country, appealing to state governments to have strong legislation with stiffer punishment for perpetrators of the heinous acts.

“Equally important in the fight against rape are sustained advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, religious and moral teachings, social inclusion of women among others. We are hopeful therefore that the government and the good people of Kogi state will join us in the campaign against this anti-social behaviour” he said.

He promised that the foundation would continue to play the role of a catalyst for Northern unity, peace and development of the region.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: