How to save huge cost with StarTimes’ Pocket-Friendly Solar Power System

A man has narrated how he saved hugely on power with clean energy provided by StarTimes. As the world continues to grapple with the gradual effect of ozone layer depletion due to unclean energy, a clean energy becomes the ideal choice.

According to him, “Have you ever pondered how much you spend powering your generator? If you spend an average of five hundred naira daily on fuel, you are probably spending N180,000 annually.

In five years, that’s N900,000. Add cost of maintenance, that would amount to over a million naira. That’s not all, recall the disturbing noise and deadly smelly fumes.

That’s the cross I carried to solve electricity woes until I stumbled into StarTimes Solar Power System. Most solar batteries in the market offer two years’ warranty, but StarTimes Solar panel’s battery is designed to last five years, needs less maintenance, comes with television with inbuilt StarTimes decoder, and 4 energy-saving bulbs lasting up to 18hours when fully charged. The television is pre-loaded with 24-months StarTimes subscription having about 100 exciting channels from live sports, movies, music, news, etc. So I am saving money that would have been spent recurrently on fuel and maintenance.

• The good thing is that you can own it and spread payment over two years, starting with an initial deposit of N13.000 to N39,000, depending on the package you choose. Afterwards,you pay between N5,400 and N11,400 monthly for two years, also based on the package you choose. You can also opt for one-off payment as shown in the table below. The solar power will last you 5years at no additional cost, saving you over N700,000 that fuel and generator maintenance would have swallowed.”

