How SEEFOR has lifted Edo communities, graduates

Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NOT less than 30 rural communities in Edo state has benefited from the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) which a few days ago unveiled 67.357 km access roads constructed and over 8,424 youths empowered in Edo North and Central senatorial districts.

SEEFOR is a World Bank, European Union, and State Government funded project with the objective of enhancing opportunities for employment and access to socio-economic services.

The intervention agency in collaboration with World Bank and European Union helped to renovate and equip Government Science and Technical School, Igarra, Edo North, and also did the same in Government Science and Technical School, Irrua in Edo Central.

At Irrua, the Vice-Principal (Admin) if the technical college Ajadawe Abraham told NDV that the buildings in the school were in the dilapidated state before the intervention that led to the renovation of the buildings and fencing of the school premises and provided equipment for various workshops.

“They came to our aid by renovating the whole buildings and also bought equipment for us both in the electrical and business workshops. If you enter our workshops, they are well-equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. In fact, you would be tempted to believe it is a university workshop”, the VP said.

At the Skill Acquisition Centre in Igarra, Akoko- Edo local government area, head of the centre, Eunice disclosed that on before SEEFOR’s intervention, the centre had nothing to work on, and was practically empty.

She said “When SEEFOR intervened, they did a lot of things for us. We now have borehole here, we have light, we have equipment as you can see in the class. We have computers, we have equipment in the hairdressing and cosmetology room. We have equipment in the tiling department.

“Since 2018 till date that SEEFOR intervened, we have graduated a total of 503 students from this centre. And about 120 have been empowered so far, and we still have 120 students on-ground learning now as I speak to you” Obajaja said.

On his part, a poultry farmer and head, Afemai Corporative, Sunny Imoudu said he graduated but had no job until SEEFOR came to the rescue with the provision of funds which he used in procuring over 300 birds in the first batch before he proceeded on other batch and that over ten graduates have been empowered and benefited from the poultry. “When we first stocked the poultry, we had up to 300 birds. Now, this is the second stock wherein we have up to 320 birds in total.”

Edo State Co-ordinator of SEEFOR Mr. Toju Onaiwu, disclosed that SEEFOR has empowered 32 graduates in the Central Senatorial district and 41 graduates in North Senatorial district.

He said that 53 micro-projects such as the renovation of Tall Hall, open market, primary healthcare centre, electrification, ICT centre were completed in Edo North, while 19 micro-projects similar to that of Edo north were executed in Edo Central.

Vanguard

