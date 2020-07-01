How I found out I was pregnant — Regina Daniels

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawal Sherifat

Billionaire Wife, new mom, and actress, Regina Daniels who welcomed a son with Ned Nwoko earlier this week has revealed how she found out that she was pregnant.

In a documentary series on her journey through marriage, pregnancy, and childbirth, Regina revealed how her husband was the first to confirm she was pregnant, even before she took a test.

She said: “The first time I found out I was pregnant, I was confused, I just couldn’t explain the feeling, though; my husband was already saying he can perceive a pregnant woman.”

Ned, However said: “She was anxious, but I told her at some point that she was pregnant, she didn’t believe me, She kept asking how I know she was pregnant.

I told her that I have this sixth sense that could smell a pregnant woman from two miles away.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: