Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

How I found out I was pregnant — Regina Daniels

On 3:53 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

OUR CIRCLE Episode 1, ‘THE NEWS’ out now on REGINA ENTERTAINMENT TV link on my bio. Subscribe to watch.

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels) on

By Lawal Sherifat

Billionaire Wife, new mom, and actress, Regina Daniels who welcomed a son with Ned Nwoko earlier this week has revealed how she found out that she was pregnant.

In a documentary series on her journey through marriage, pregnancy, and childbirth, Regina revealed how her husband was the first to confirm she was pregnant, even before she took a test.

READ ALSO: Video: Regina Daniels releases trailer on journey through pregnancy, childbirth

She said: “The first time I found out I was pregnant, I was confused, I just couldn’t explain the feeling, though; my husband was already saying he can perceive a pregnant woman.”

Ned, However said: “She was anxious, but I told her at some point that she was pregnant, she didn’t believe me, She kept asking how I know she was pregnant.

I told her that I have this sixth sense that could smell a pregnant woman from two miles away.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!