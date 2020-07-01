How I found out I was pregnant — Regina Daniels

View this post on Instagram
OUR CIRCLE Episode 1, ‘THE NEWS’ out now on REGINA ENTERTAINMENT TV link on my bio. Subscribe to watch.
By Lawal Sherifat
Billionaire Wife, new mom, and actress, Regina Daniels who welcomed a son with Ned Nwoko earlier this week has revealed how she found out that she was pregnant.
In a documentary series on her journey through marriage, pregnancy, and childbirth, Regina revealed how her husband was the first to confirm she was pregnant, even before she took a test.
She said: “The first time I found out I was pregnant, I was confused, I just couldn’t explain the feeling, though; my husband was already saying he can perceive a pregnant woman.”
Ned, However said: “She was anxious, but I told her at some point that she was pregnant, she didn’t believe me, She kept asking how I know she was pregnant.
I told her that I have this sixth sense that could smell a pregnant woman from two miles away.”