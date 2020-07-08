Kindly Share This Story:

Weight-loss is a major fast growing business in Nigeria. Mrs Haolat Damilola Idowu (formerly known as Haolat Damilola Sarumi) and her husband Dr. Ibrahim Olatunji Idowu, are co-CEO of Deshapeables Concept have worked their way to be amongst the top weight-loss company in Nigeria.

Their business idea was conceived when the couple began searching for a weight loss product that will work for them both, after adding a couple of pounds over the 2018 summer. They decided to try an appetite suppressant herbal tea which ended up working so well on them. From there, they became a distributor to this company in 2018. Six months later, they considered other routes to achieving a great body, and they expanded into selling other products such as gym wears, sporting accessories and waist trainers.

They registered their business with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2018 and progressed to making an impact in Nigeria. They also added that they have been able to expand to selling to people in other countries.

The 23-year-old wife is a Lagos indigene and 33-year-old husband is an Oyo indigene who met each other in the United Kingdom 2018 and got married 2019. The wife and husband travelled to the United Kingdom to further their education at a very young age. The wife is a University of Liverpool graduate and holds a first class degree in Anatomy and Human Biology. Furthermore, she went on to do a postgraduate degree (PhD) in Life Course and Medical Sciences and she is currently in her final year. The husband is a Bsc, Msc, PhD degree holder in Bioinformatics from Liverpool John Moores University. His work involves helping SMEs in the business and technology innovative partnership in Liverpool region.

They began their weight loss business, Deshapeables, with a sum of 168,000 Naira. The couple stated how they started with no store and had to store their products in the house of their family member. In June, 2019, they got their first store which was a small space around Yaba Lagos. The company has gained so much online presence, earned so much trust in their customers and grew so quickly due to the effectiveness of their product. This made them move into a massive store in March, 2020. Today, the business has established into a multi-million naira business and has successfully employed so many staff working in the company.

So far, the company has been able to sign over ten celebrity Ambassadors which include, Ini Edo, Eniola Badmus, and Esther Agunbiade to influence their products. They also have a lot of brand influencers with very good social media presence. Futhermore, they have so many distributors around the world and this has created job opportunities for other women around the globe.

The couple stated that they are aware of a large percentage of women that are especially not happy with their body or feel they could be better than their current looks. So for them, the most important thing is to impact a lot of women’s life. They also added that their ultimate goal is to make every woman using their products feel very confident with the way they look. In order to encourage a lot of their customers, the couple is currently running a monthly weight program where they give monetary rewards every month to their customers that have lost weight.

