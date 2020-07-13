How auto water sprinkler system doused WTC fire ― Ibukun Adeogun

Kindly Share This Story:

The General Manager Operations First Continental Properties Limited, Ibukun Adeogun, has explained that the Automatic Water Sprinkler System in the World Trade Centre (WTC) building in Abuja was triggered and douse the fire that gutted part of the building in minutes.

Reacting to the fire incident Monday afternoon at the WTC, Abuja Adeogun explained that the “fire was contained efficiently. The Automatic Water Sprinkler System was triggered and released water that doused the fire within minutes.

“The Sprinkler System also activated the fire pump room equipment, which maintained the water pressure that successfully put it out.

“The building has a high tech fire containment and fighting system.”

“It is safe and intact as the incident was isolated within a small area.

“The fire was at a shaft near the top floor, which was quickly extinguished when the high-pressure water sprinklers deployed.

