Housewife fakes daughter’s Kidnap, demands N2M ransom

By Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

A housewife, Fatima Bishir 22, is now in the Police net for faking the Kidnap of her five-year-old daughter in Katsina.

SP Gambo Isah, the katsina Police command spokesman (PPRO) disclosed this on Thursday while parading the suspect before newsmen in katsina.

He said the suspect also faked the Kidnap of her daughter to implicate the woman her husband is planning to re-marry.

According to him, on 5/07/2020 at 0800 hours, the suspect falsely reported at Mashi Police Division that her little daughter was missing and strongly suspected the ex-wife of her husband.

He added that the suspect further lied that, the said ex-wife once threatened her that she will revenge the death of her daughter who died under her custody.

“She mischievously then planted the clothes of her alleged missing daughter in the house of the ex-wife where the police recovered a red pant and canvas shoe belonging to the missing child to implicate her”.

After thorough investigation, the police PPRO said the suspect confessed to being the originator of a text message sent to her husband, Bishir Isyaku.

The suspect in a text message threatened the father of the kidnapped girl to either pay the sum of two million naira or risk his daughter being killed by the kidnappers.

Similarly, the suspect also confessed to have sent another threat text messages to the elder brother of the said Aisha, one Sani Musa, 28, and her ex-husband one Auwalu Halilu alias Al-Jazira aged 40 both of the same address implicating them to be among the kidnappers of her daughter.

He revealed that, during further investigations, the suspect confessed to have taken her daughter away from Mashi LGA in katsina state to hid her at Kano state through the aid of her housemaid to perfect the fake kidnap plot.

Gambo added that, however, luck ran against the suspect when she took the said kidnapped baby girl in the company of her housemaid to Dutsi LGA of Katsina state where she was arrested by the police trying to abandon the child at the house of the mother of the ex-wife with an attempt to implicating her.

The PPRO said that the police are currently investigating the matter with the aim of finding the truth before taking her court.

