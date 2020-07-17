Hoodlums attack Delta police station, cart away 30 rounds of ammunition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Police in Orogun, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, have reportedly embarked on a door-to-door search of houses in flashpoint areas in the area to recover an AK47 rifle and 30 rounds of live ammunition, reportedly taken away by hoodlums that invaded the station last Monday.

It was gathered that a male constable, who was in possession of the arm and ammunition, when the hoodlums invaded the Delta police station, narrowly escaped death as he was reportedly beaten comatose.

Though a senior police officer in the division, confirmed the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, promised to get details of the incident when contacted, but she was yet to do so as at the time of this report.

The security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that all the police personnel who were supposed to be on duty on the night of the incident, have all been defaulted by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the division.

Giving details of the incident, the source said: “The constable and inspector on duty that day had gone to arrest a suspect, but the suspect’s mother locked up her son, who later escaped arrest.

“However, the mother was arrested and taken to the police station where she was being held, but the other children of the woman mobilized to the police station and threatened to deal with the policemen for arresting their mother.

“In the night, the constable was alone in the police station sleeping after the Inspector and Criminal Record Officer had gone home when the hoodlums pounced on him and carted away his arm and ammunition.”

