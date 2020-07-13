Hondred ghost billionaires records signs new artists

Kindly Share This Story:

Hondred Ghost Billionaires Records, co-owned by business moguls and biological brothers, CEO of Stelmat Nigeria limited, Mathew Moses Oluwafemi, popularly known as Ghost and CEO of Hondred Ghost Luxury Nightclub, Mathew Peter Oladipupo, better known as Hondred, recently signed two new artistes to the record label, despite the lull in the music industry as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Ghost, the record label boss mentioned that the signing of Ikhumhen Jeffery Ehis, a.k.a Jeff South and Momoh Paul Oshokie also known as Alhaji Sweetest is a strategic move in nurturing and marketing these amazing talents to a global audience.

He said, “The Nigerian music industry is set to witness the finest of talents from the stables of Hondred Ghost Billionaires Records.”

Jeff South is a singer and saxophonist who hails from Benin City, his genre of music is alternative with a fine blend of Afro Pop while Alhaji Sweetest is an indigenous rap artiste from Bauchi, effortlessly dishing out lyrics in Hausa.

Alhaji Sweetest and Jeff South are set to release a collaborative single featured by the record label titled ‘No Balance’ on the 18th of July, 2020.

