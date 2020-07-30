Holiday job: UI mourns student who fell inside soap-making machine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the unfortunate death of Gbadebo Richard, a 21-year-old 300-level student of European Studies of the University of Ibadan (UI) on Monday, the management of the institution has commiserated with the deceased family.

Late Richard was reported to have died after falling into a soap-making machine at a factory owned by Henkel Nigeria Limited, makers of WAW detergent and bar soap.

In the institution’s condolence message to the deceased family, during a telephone interview with Vanguard, by UI’s Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the institution expressed deep regrets over the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Richard.

“Late Gbadebo Richard was a student of the University of Ibadan. Our Students’ Union members have been there to condole with the family.

“Members of Association of Faculty of Arts Students have so been there to commiserate with the family. And on behalf of the council senate congregation, management and students of the University of Ibadan, we want to commiserate with the family of the deceased on the sad loss of Gbadebo Richard.

“We pray to Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to the great loss and may the would of the deceased rest in peace,” the institution prayed.

According to available reports, late Richard, an operator, was on a holiday job at the factory located in Oluyole, Ibadan, due to the closure of schools caused by COVID-19 pandemic, while he unknowingly slipped into the machine that took his life when on the night shift.

It was reported the other workers were not aware until they saw blood coming out through the other side of the machine, while it was further gathered that the father of the deceased retrieved the corpse from the premises of the company and the remains were subsequently buried on Wednesday.

