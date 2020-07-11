Vanguard Logo

Herdsmen- farmers clash: Abdulrazaq averts bloodshed in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin..Governor Abdulrahman Andulrahzaq of kwara state last week nipped in the bud a looming security crisis between suspected herdsmen and people  of Baruten when he ordered  security agencies including the military and police  to dislodge emerging volatile camps found in Baruten in Baruten local government.

Vanguard reliably gathered that some suspected herdsmen from Zamfara and Katsina states, aimed at taking over the areas, built camps  at the farmlands. They were with their cows, in large numbers.

Vanguard further gathered that the Baruten indigenes were already complaining about their activities  on  their farmlands which they found destructive. They  suddenly found  camps erected on their farmlands with large number of cows.

The farmers, according to  Vanguard investigation, were said to have challenged the Fulani herdsmen, following which scuffle ensued and a farmer was allegedly stabbed to death.

Another neighbouring farmer  who reportedly watched the incident from afar was said to have quickly drawn the attention of the larger members of Baruten community to the development. Trouble loomed before the state government swung into action to avert bloodshed.

The Speaker of Kwara state House of Assembly and member representing Baruten in the  house , Rt.Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu  reacted to the incident.

Apparently for security reasons he would not admit that the herdsmen  were from Katsina,Zamfara or any other ,saying that their identities couldn’t be ascertained.

His Special Assistant on  Media Mallam Sherrif Gold, in an interview with Vanguard said,”For security reasons we have to be careful of labelling where the Fulani herdsmen came from.

“But immediately the honorable Speaker was alerted he informed his Excellency who did the needful.

“The purpose of honorable Speaker is clear on this matter, protection of lives and properties of his people which can never be compromised because there cannot be development in any crisis area”

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that there would be zero tolerance for  killer gangs in the state.

The governor said this in a statement  by Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor warns that while the state government welcomes every Nigerian who wishes to make a decent living in Kwara, there would be zero tolerance for any individual or group of individuals to make life unbearable for others,”

“The government’s proactive steps have resulted in the immediate dislodgement of the suspected criminals. The government commends the Nigerian Army for helping to rid the area of the suspected criminals.

“Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to always volunteer information in record time to continue to keep Kwara safe,” the statement added.

Vanguard reliably gathered that normalcy has returned to Baruten community following the dislodgement of the camps from the farmlands of indigenes.

