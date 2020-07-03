Help my daughter out of this pain, mother of ailing girl begs Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Hope for 16-year-old girl, Olusola Praise, of actualising her dreams of furthering her studies to the university level may be dashed, except something urgent is done to save the situation.

This is because she is going through excruciating pains for a tumour in the nose, which is spreading to her eyes.

Determined to actualise her dream of studying Theater Arts at the University of Lagos, Praise put in her best in the last Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Examination, JAMB, with a score of 236.

However, her efforts might be truncated by her present situation.

When Vanguard sought to speak with her on Wednesday, this reporter was told that her speech had been impeded due to complication from the tumour. Her agonising moaning was heard at the background.

Efforts to get her treated

Her mother, Mrs Olusola, who spoke with Vanguard, narrated her eldest child’s ordeal.

She said: “ In January 2020, we complained that she was bleeding in the nose. By April, we discovered she had a boil. We started treating her for malaria. We took her to General Hospital, Ikorodu, from where we were referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and from there again, we were referred to the General Hospital Lagos Island, where we were taken to the Ear, Nose and Throat, ENT, unit.

“But we were not attended to because the unit was not working. We were again referred to the ENT unit at LUTH and on May 12, 2020, a CT scan was carried on her. Next day, we were told she would have to undergo surgery, following the result of the test.

“On May 25, 2020, a surgery was carried on her nose, and she was discharged on May 29, 2020.

“She was doing well until the third week when she started bleeding from the nose. At a point, she became so weak and I contacted doctors at LUTH. But by then doctors were on strike. They advised I took her to a private hospital close to where we live but she was rejected. I rushed her to Ikorodu General Hospital, she was rejected too.

“At LASUTH, I was advised to take her to a particular private hospital from where a specialist from LASUTH came to attend to her. She was discharged but another bleeding started last Saturday.

“Her right eye was swollen, we thought it was because of the surgery.

“The specimen they removed from the surgery was taken to the lab where the result revealed she had turmoil which has spread to the left eye and that she needs to undergo another surgery. At the moment, she is going through excruciating pains, her mother, a hat maker said in tears.”

She, therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians to assist her family raise N1.7 million needed for a second surgery before the tumour spreads beyond correction.

She said: “ Nigerians should please help my daughter out of this pain.”

