Healthcare Delivery: Nigeria should provide ‘radical solution’ — PDI MD

In a bid to revive health infrastructures and provide healthcare services for the betterment of Nigerian, Dr. John Iguve, Nigeria’s telehealth pathfinder has advised that Nigeria should move towards providing radical solutions to Public healthcare delivery challenges.

The Pre Diagnosis International MD made this known as a follow up to the recently announced plan by the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) to build new PHCs across the 774 LGAs of the country.

PSHAN recently announced that, under its Adopt-a-Health-Facility Programme (ADHFP), it had designed a plan that “entails delivering one Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) at global standards”.

While lauding PSHAN for coming out to help, Dr. Iguve said the focus of building PHCs, in the light of the country’s past experience, could not offer an innovative solution to the existing challenges of providing efficient healthcare services, especially in rural, hard-to-reach areas.

According to him, “modern-day public healthcare is efficient only when health services can reach the hard to reach areas, when location, economic and social status do not dictate access to quality health services when ‘the haves and have not’ have equal access to basic healthcare services and only when all people and communities can use the promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services they need in sufficient quantity without exposing them to financial hardship as declared by the World Health Organisation”.

He said, “For us at Pre Diagnosis, we have achieved remarkable progress in our burning desire to harness modern technology to effectively distribute quality total healthcare to two million vulnerable Nigerians annually, in a cost-effective way that maximizes the scarce human resources.

“At the center of this breakthrough is an ultra-modern technological platform known as the PDI TeleHealth HUB that was designed to provide a holistic solution to the identified gaps in the country’s healthcare space.

“The PDI TeleHealth platform is a Community health hub in the form of a solar-powered mobile clinic that can be placed anywhere and manned by a specially trained staff recruited from the host community.

“The hub is connected to the expansive PDI telehealth central control room where doctors are available 24/7 to micromanage these hubs.”

He further stated that “we have developed the PDI App for download by android phone users. It is an interactive mobile application that gives users immediate access to highly trained and experienced doctors who can assist in them accessing quality healthcare from anywhere in the world”

Dr. Iguve declared that Nigeria is in a race against time due to various global forecasts on the exponential nature of the country’s population growth as the country’s population is expected to hit the half a billion mark in the next thirty years.

Vanguard

