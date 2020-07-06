Halt Evwreni killings, Ughere tells, FG, Delta Govts

Kindly Share This Story:

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Evwreni Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Joshua Ughere, has called on the Federal and the State Governments to halt the killings in the kingdom.

He also called for the “proscription of the Evwreni community vigilante team that is being used by a Traditional ruler to perpetrate crime so that a new one can be set up”.

Reacting to the murder of Sylvester Adjogbe in the community, Ughere urged security agents to investigate the recent killings in the community, particularly that of Mr Sylvester Adjogbe, and bring the perpetrators to book.

Enjoining all illustrious sons and daughters of the kingdom to come together and step into the matter and proffer solutions to the contentious issues, he said the community has not known peace since a traditional ruler was allegedly wrongly installed in the kingdom.

He said he had expected the indigenes of the kingdom to learn from the crisis which broke out in the community in 2000 where so many people were killed and many fled the kingdom.

He said: “Unfortunately, it was what happened at that time that is rearing it’s ugly head in the community again.

“The ancestors of the kingdom should be appeased for all the wrongs that were done in the past so that we can correct them. The traditional stool that was wrongly put in place should be looked into and reversed.”

