Gunmen kill policeman, kidnap 4 expatriates in Cross River

…Deputy Commissioner already at the scene – PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was pandemonium late Tuesday night when Gunmen stormed premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akampka LGA of Cross River killing a police sergeant, Ifere Samson, and while abducting four foreign Nationals.

Vanguard learnt that kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun, and Cheng Qing, were all kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa LGA.

Vanguard further learnt that the gunmen who stormed the Cross River company at night killed Sgt. Ifere Sampson who was the security on guard at the company.

In this same vein, one Mrs. Udosen whose husband was kidnapped and killed in 2018 in Calabar was also kidnapped yesterday night in Calabar South LGA.

Although details are still sketchy as findings show that security agents are already on the trail of the gang who carried out the kidnapping.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the report adding that it was indeed true that a police officer was killed during the unfortunate incident.

She told Vanguard on phone that the matter was still fresh and active assuring that the police were on top of the situation as their operatives were already on the trail of the hoodlums.

She said: “As I speak with you, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and some team of officers are on their way to the area and i will give you more details.

“I cannot really tell you much about the incident but as they conduct preliminary investigations I will give you extra details as soon as possible ,” she said

