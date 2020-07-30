Gunmen kill 13 family members, one other in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Unknown gunmen, yesterday, attacked Agudu, a Bassa community in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing 14 persons and injuring many others.

Thirteen of the victims are said to be from the same family, while the other person was fell by a stray bullet.

Those injured are said to be receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Senior Special Assistant on Security, Kogi Local Government Area, Abdulkareem Isah, who confirmed the attack, said the situation in the area has returned to normalcy.

He said: “I got a call from Bassa Youth Forum at about 2:30 am of the attack, we mobilised security agencies, who returned the situation to normalcy.

“The attack is unfortunate. I urged the people to live peacefully and harmoniously, while the security agencies continue their work to unravel the reasons and those behind the attack.”

Isah said they were yet to identify the perpetrators, “whether they are herdsmen, bandits or not, but the only thing I noticed was that only a particular family in the community, except for one man, who ran into the scene, were killed in the incident.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Ayiba Ede, who also confirmed the incident, said the only survivor of the incident in the family of 13 victims is in their custody and helping them with relevant information.

Vanguard

