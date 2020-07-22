Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen kill 11 persons in another Kaduna attack, 24 hrs after 21 killed

On 5:25 amIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gunmen, bandits
Gunmen

At least 11 people have been reported killed by gunmen in another attack in Gora Gan Village of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after 21 people were killed by bandits at Kukum Daji village in neighbouring Kaura Local Government Area.

Police authorities have yet to confirm the latest attack, but the Chairman of Zango Kataf Local government Area, Ezekiel Manzah told Channels Television that the attack happened on Monday evening.

The attack was carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of a Fulani militia.

ALSO READ: Why the recent congestion at the ports — NPA boss

Manzah said 11 bodies have been recovered while several others are still missing.

The council chairman is worried that the gunmen stormed the village despite a curfew imposed by the Kaduna State government.
Only last week, 24 people were killed by bandits in what seemed like coordinated attacks in three communities of Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!