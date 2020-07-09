Vanguard Logo

Gunmen kidnap ex-customary court judge in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Gunmen have kidnapped a former customary court judge, in Abia state, Chief Godwin Mejuru, at Okeikpe, headquarters of Ukwa West council area.

It was gathered that Mejuru was on his way to Obehie town when the gunmen abducted him at Okeikpe along the Azumini- Obehie road.

Family sources said that the kidnappers were yet to contact the family raising fears about the safety of the former customary court judge.

Mejuru was described by residents of Obehie town as peace-loving and easy going.

According to a resident of Obehie town, who spoke to Vanguard; “Chief Godwin Mejuru is an easygoing and peace-loving person, who could have plotted against him? We only heard that he was returning to his residence at Obehie town. Nobody knows how the incident happened, maybe, he ran into the kidnappers on the road. We pray they release him unhurt.”

Efforts made to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful as the time of filing this report.

