Gunmen invade Ekiti community, abduct three

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Daredevil gunmen, numbering 10, on Friday evening reportedly invaded Isinbode-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State and abducted three persons.

It was gathered that the assailants, attacked a Sawmill located along Isinbode-Ode road and dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings and abducted two at the scene.

Eyewitness account revealed that after they left the sawmill, the kidnappers waylaid a Hilux Van conveying a top government official and rained bullet on the vehicle and one of the occupants was kidnapped.

“The hoodlums stormed a sawmill in the area where they dispossessed traders and workers of their money and valuables while two persons, a man, and a woman were abducted.

“While the criminals were fleeing the community, a Hilux van conveying a senior officer of a government agency was attacked in which the driver was shot.

“The driver of the Hilux was hit by bullets forcing him to wait on the highway, this led to the kidnap of the unknown top government’s functionary”, the source stated.

Confirming the incident, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, disclosed that one out of the abductors had escaped from captivity.

Abutu said the kidnappers are now left with two persons, including the senior civil servant but he refused to disclosed the identity of the one that escaped.

The police spokesperson added that the police were on the trail of the criminals, promising that the captives shall be freed unhurt.

Abutu disclosed that the shot driver has been rescued to a hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Vanguard

