Guardiola pleads with Messi to settle Barca feud and sign new contract

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, says he hopes Lionel Messi settles his differences with Barcelona and stays for the rest of his career.

The Nou Camp legend’s future is once again in doubt, with reports in Spain suggesting he could leave next summer.

City, The Sun of London writes, have always believed they would be in pole position to sign the Argentine if he ever did leave Catalonia.

Guardiola, Chief exec Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain all know Messi well from their days together at Barca.

Asked if a move to the Etihad was a possibility, Guardiola said:” I am not going to speak until the end of the season about transfers. “But my wish is Messi is going to stay at Barcelona.”

City’s transfer plans are up in the air as they await the result of their appeal against a two year Champions League ban.

It would cost the club around £200 million and seriously impact on their hopes of buying new players this summer.

Vanguard

