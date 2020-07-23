Group says NDDC forensic audit vindicates President Buhari’s anti-corruption fight

Kindly Share This Story:

Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI), an NGO, says the ongoing forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Mr Dennis Aghanya, Executive Secretary of ARDI, made this known while reacting to Senate’ call for the sack of Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC over alleged financial recklessness.

Also read:

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers also recommended that the NDDC should be returned to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for proper supervision.

Aghanya said: “The ongoing drama vindicates Mr President’s efforts to reduce corruption in the country.

“I also listened to the revelations of Joy Nunieh, the former MD of IMC. I am ashamed.

“The NDDC IMC should not only be sacked, but supervision of the NDDC and all such commission nationwide should also be placed directly under the Presidency via the SGF.

“We’re also recommending that the Auditor-General of the Federation should, as a matter of urgency, take over the auditing of NDDC.

“Further to this, the Board of NDDC should be reconstituted and a new management team carefully appointed,” the NGO said.

According to Aghanya, the forensic audit should cover the entire existence of the commission, starting from its days as Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: