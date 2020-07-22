Group mounts pressure on Shinkafi Emirate to withdraw Fani-Kayode’s traditional title

Kindly Share This Story:

A group, Shikafi Concerned Citizens, on Tuesday, asked the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe to immediately withdraw the traditional title he conferred on former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir on Monday conferred the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi on Fani-Kayode, a development that has generated varied reactions from the people of Zamfara and across the North.

Dr Suleiman Shuaibu, leader of the group, said at a press conference on Wednesday in Kaduna that the action of the Shinkafi Emirate Council was unacceptable.

Shuaibu who resigned as the Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi over the matter said that the group would go to court if Fani-Kayode’s traditional title was not withdrawn.

“We are also expecting six additional title holders today who are resigning their titles,” he said.

According to him, members of the Shinkafi Concerned Citizens were mostly traditional title holders of the emirate and found the unilateral action of the emir as uncalled for.

“This decision is uncalled for and unacceptable, we were not consulted on this and it is null and void.

“After 24 hours if the decision is not reversed, then the emir should expect the wrath of the law and he should also resign.

“We are going to the take to the street for protest against his decision; Kayode doesn’t deserver any title in the North and anyone who tries to give him, we are going to protest against that,” he said.

According to him, Fani-Kayode has no respect for Northern leaders and had insulted even the revered our Shehu Usman Dan Fodio.

“He always disgraces the north, insults our leaders,” Shuaibu added.

NAN recalls that the Emir had said that the traditional title was conferred to the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

On his part, Fani-Kayode, at a news briefing in Gusau, commended the emirate and promised to continue to maintain a good relationship with Zamfara and core North.

“I came to Zamfara for bridge building,” he said on Monday while accepting the traditional title.

