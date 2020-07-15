 Group condemns lack of development in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as ‘Iya yi to’ L’eko Movement; meaning ” This Suffering is Enough” in Lagos, has come out to strongly condemn the slow pace of development in the state.

The Head of Operations of the group, Mr Segun Popoola, speaking on behalf of the movement said it is regrettable that after 21 years of democracy in Lagos State, Lagosians are still suffering and smiling.

According to Popoola, silence in the midst of this suffering is no longer acceptable. This he said, has therefore prompted his group to embark on this “Iya yi to’ l’eko movement”

Mr Popoola said the movement is to ensure that resources which are generated in Lagos are judiciously used to develop the state and improve the welfare of Lagosians

“A working government is a responsible government, but today it is highly regrettable as that is not the case in Lagos State considering the perpetual suffering that have been inflicted on the people of the state with the attendant collapse of infrastructure” Mr Popoola added.

Popoola equally said that poor drainage system has become the order of the day leading to perpetual flooding that has effectively crippled free flow of people’s and vehicular movement within and around the state

Mr Popoola also condemned the improper waste management system in the state adding that “a responsible government owes the people the sacred duty of working in the right direction to deliver the dividends of democracy to them, which ordinarily shouldn’t be a problem considering the massive wealth being generated in the state every month”

Popoola disclosed that Lagos generates an average of N34billion monthly making the state the highest internally generated revenues earner in the entire country aside the share of revenue from the federation account, stressing that the state would have been the fifth largest economy in Africa if it was a country.

Mr Popoola further affirmed that as at today, Lagos stands at the very top of the richest states in the country. It boasts of a massive GDP of approximately $33.68billion with per-individual income at about $4,335.

These figures, Popoola said, are more than any other Nigerian region put together

With these massive resources at the disposal of the state government, Mr Popoola lamented that there was nothing meaningful to show for it either in the area of education, health care, roads or in any other vital sectors of the state economy.

In view of this scenario, Popoola said the ‘Iya yi to’ L’eko movement is championing the cause of freeing the state from the firm grip of the political forces that have perpetually raped and milk the resources of the state dry for the past 21 years !!

To this end, Popoola said the movement has adopted a strategy code named ” Operation E.A.T an acronym to help Lagosians ‘eat and breath with their collective commonwealth’

Waxing philosophical, Popoola concluded by saying “You cannot have a clear vision and also have cataract same time”

Lagos is suffering from cataract in both eyes which has to be taken out before we can have a clear vision. He emphatically declared.

