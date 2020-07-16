Group backs lawmaker over Ibadan Federal University of Agric Bill

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges House of Reps to give speedy consideration

By Adeola Badru

A socio-cultural group, The Ibadan Conscience Movement (ICM), has hailed the bill for the upgrade of the College of Animal Health Production Technology, Ibadan and the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Ibadan, sponsored by the member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Mr Adedeji Olajide (Odidi Omo), has been hailed as momentous.

Describing the bill as momentous, the group, yesterday, said the effort by Mr Olajide was a welcome development and a good step in the right direction for the development of Ibadanland.

A statement signed by the president and secretary of the group, Alhaji Mokolade Owolabi Akano and Comrade Joseph A. Alamu, respectively, maintained that all efforts to make Ibadan grow and developed in line with its status as the largest city in West Africa, should be commended and supported by all and sundry.

The group, which lauded Olajide for the move, noted that though he has only spent a year in the House of Representatives, he has shown the pedigree of a true Ibadan son and a politician with the true intention to develop his fatherland.

“We received the news of a Bill sponsored yesterday by the member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Hon. Adedeji Olajide, on the need for the Federal Government to upgrade the College of Animal Health Production Technology, Ibadan and to establish the Federal University of Agriculture, Ibadan, as heart-warming.”

“That Bill, to say the least, is momentous and highly commendable, because it showed that the lawmaker understands the imperative of Ibadan’s development and progress as espoused by leading lights in the city and as being championed by our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji.”

“We want to state unequivocally that we stand with Hon. Olajide on this effort and we urge the House of Representatives to give speedy consideration to the Bill, while also advising the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to give due attention to the import of that Bill whenever it scales the legislative hurdles.”

“Ibadan’s status and history in the Nigerian nation is without a doubt. Sadly, the city had not been getting the due attention it deserved. We are glad that the present Federal Government is already working on a number of projects and we will be glad if the proposition by Hon. Olajide is added to that list, as we believe it will greatly help to develop Ibadanland.”

“We also encourage all Ibadan sons and daughters in high places to team up and work together on efforts such as this in order to restore Ibadan’s pride of place as the intellectual capital of Nigeria and a hub of development,” the group said.

