Griezmann is remarkable but I can’t play everyone ― Setien

Quique Setien says Antoine Griezmann understands why he is not in the Barcelona first XI but insists France forward has a lot to offer.

Griezmann, a €120million signing from Atletico Madrid prior to the start of the season, has struggled to find consistent form alongside Lionel Messi in the Barca attack.

The World Cup winner has started just one of Barca’s past four LaLiga matches and only got off the bench for second-half stoppage time in the 2-2 draw with old club Atletico this week.

Setien accepts responsibility for Griezmann’s frustration at not being more involved but has no problems with the player’s present attitude.

“He’s good,” the Barca boss said ahead of Sunday’s game with Villarreal. “I exchanged some words with him. Antoine is a great professional; he’s a player that understands the situation.

“He’s an extraordinary guy who is tremendously professional. It’s not going to affect him when he plays again. He’s very positive and we can count on him 100 per cent when he’s back out on the pitch.

“I have spoken about hierarchies, but I don’t think I have ever spoken about untouchables. Griezmann is a great player who is very important for the club and for the team.

“When he’s played, you ask me about Ansu [Fati]. When Ansu plays, it’s the reverse. Not all players can play. I would love to give them all minutes, but I have to ask what each player can add to the team at certain moments. I always weigh up my decisions, I don’t make them on a whim.

“I have the hierarchy and the importance of certain players in mind, but at a team like Barca, where there are so many great players, not everyone can play.

“It happens at all teams and it’s normal players are angry because they always want to play. They’re decisions that I must take responsibility for.”

