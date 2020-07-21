Gridlock: Lagos govt flags off construction of Ogudu-Ojota link roads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos state government weekend commenced two major road projects, Ogudu-Alapere Link Road and Otunba Toyin Abass Street, Ogudu, in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the state government had three weeks ago engaged stakeholders for the commencement of three other equally important road projects in Kosofe council namely: Demurin, Church and Agidi Streets to bypass the Ketu/Mile12-Ikorodu road in order to enhance interconnectivity within the area.

The much needed Ogudu- Alapere Link Road is expected to provide relief to motorists who are usually stuck in the gridlock at Ogudu bus stop along the Third Axial Road and the Ogudu Roundabout end of the Ojota-Ogudu Road, while the construction of Otunba Toyin Abass Street will complement the proposed link road and improve the flow of traffic at Ogudu roundabout and its surroundings.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said that the massive road projects going on across the state underscore the importance the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu attaches to the fulfilment of T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of government especially the Transportation and Traffic Management pillar.

Sakako, speaking through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, stated that the essence of the interactive exchange, in line with the inclusive governance drive of the administration, was to obtain mutual understanding of the people for the smooth take-off of the project.

He added that Government was determined to make life easier and more meaningful for the people by encouraging the development of all parts of the state.

He stated further that the people stood to reap the maximum benefits of the impending boost in investment opportunities and attendant gains such as employment and social well-being.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, stated that the link road had been identified as critical to connectivity in the area and that its execution was indicative of that realisation.

She said that the state government was investing in the provision of durable road infrastructure across the state to fast track the delivery of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Member of the House of Assembly, representing the area, Sanni Okanlawon thanked Governor Sanwoolu for the interest of his administration in the development of Kosofe Local Government and other areas of the state and urged that more roads in the area be earmarked for construction.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: