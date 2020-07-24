Governor’s Aide pushes for active business ecosystem in Akwa Ibom 

Kindly Share This Story:

…preaches resilience in the post-covid-19 business era

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana has urged a cross-section of entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom State to devise creative ways to keep their businesses afloat in the post-covid-19 era. Anwana who admitted that the economy may be turbulent in the days to come urged the business community to keep their respective business value chains active so as to sustain mutual support and survive the trying times ahead.

Mrs Anwana, who made the call at the Monthly meeting of the My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme Alumni Network commended the state government for the various areas it has intervened to ameliorate the fangs of the harsh economy and cushion the effect of the pandemic on businesses in the state.

Also speaking at the meet, the director of Programmes, Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Brian Ekwere intimated the Alumni network of loans schemes, grants and other facilities currently floated by different governmental agencies and institutions. Ekwere also spoke on eligibility criteria and application procedures.

Other members of the network who spoke earlier thanked the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel for facilitating a tax relief for businesses in the state. In their separate remarks, they said the relief will go a long way in encouraging enterprise across the state. The Alumni members also pledged to keep the fire of entrepreneurship in the state burning.

The MY ENTREPRENEURSHIP GOAL PROGRAMME(MEGP), encapsulates entrepreneurship essentials and basic skills training as well as core social and business values such as leadership, mentorship, partnership, networking and management, which assists entrepreneurs in defining their goals clearly and more objectively.

Interestingly, Entrepreneurship remains one of the key economic variables that serves as a catalyst to the growth of any economy. Clearly, Governor Udom Emmanuel’s drive-in promoting entrepreneurship will further strengthen the overall economic growth and development of Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: