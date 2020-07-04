Vanguard Logo

Gov Umahi, aides test positive for COVID-19; in isolation

Governor David Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, working from home.

However, he handed coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe.

According to Governor Umahi, in a statement on Saturday, he and some of his close aides tested positive for the virus after undergoing out the test.

In the statement, Umahi further disclosed that they were not showing any symptoms, but have since isolated, in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Umahi appealed to the people of Ebonyi State to follow NCDC protocols, just as he would be conducting all meetings virtually.

Recall that by Friday(July 3), Ebonyi had recorded about 438 cases of the virus, according to NCDC. 357 persons have been successfully treated and discharged, with three casualties.

