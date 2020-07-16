Gov Sule vows to tackle wave of insecurity, canvasses support

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Thursday vowed that his administration will not spare any efforts in tackling the rising violent crimes wave in the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Sule had on Wednesday held a security meeting with over 70 traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, Fulani and community leaders as a critical step towards finding a lasting solution to the menace.

The governor who spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of father of a slain officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Salisu Usman killed along with his Sister Sa’adatu in Gudi, Akwanga Local government area of the state.

Sule, who prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased officer and his sister used the visit to call on the people of the state to be assured of his administration determined zeal to make the state peaceful to both the residents and the investors doing business in the state.

The governor’s visit created an avenue for him and the former APGA governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Labaran Maku to formally embrace themselves.

Labaran Maku, a former minister and relative of the father of the late siblings who spoke on behalf of the family thanked the governor for the visit while calling for sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Maku, who lauded the governor for the various measures put in place to take the state to another level, also canvassed the residents to team up with the administration in the state to deliver the needed Democratic dividends to the people.

It would be recalled that gunmen had on Tuesday night attacked and killed an immigration officer, Salisu Usman and his sibling, Sa’datu Usman while the wife of the slain immigration officer, Asma’u Usman kidnapped is still being held by her abductors.

A family member, Jonah Yakubu who spoke on the issue confirmed that the kidnappers are demanding for N20m before the release of the housewife.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: