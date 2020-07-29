Gov. Sule signs revised 2020 budget of N62.97bn into law

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has signed the state’s 2020 revised Budget of N62.97billion christened “Amended Budget of Inclusive Development “into law.

Sule, while signing the revised 2020 budget said its review from the initial N108.44 billion was a result of the current economic realities occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that the upsurge of the Coronavirus pandemic had affected the continuous implementation of the initial budget which took effect since January 1, hence the need for a revised budget in line with the financial capacity of the state to finance government activities and projects for the 2020 fiscal year.

“It was based on these realities that it became imperative to present another Appropriation Bill to our esteemed House of Assembly within the mid-year of 2020.

“The revised version of the 2020 Budget is in line with the reality of the expected income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The governor explained that the reduction of the original 2020 budget from N108.44 billion to N62.97 billion represented 41.94 per cent.

Sule said: “however, we remained committed and focused on our determination to provide good governance based on the reality that is anchored on the principles of transparency and accountability to our dear state.

“This we believe is geared towards uplifting the living standard of our people and transforming the state into a viable socio-economic and prosperous entity.

“In keeping faith with our original plan, we still christened the revised budget as “Amended Budget of Inclusive Development.”

He revealed that his administration would be strict in expenditure control to ensure efficiency in spending, particularly towards strategic government objectives.

On his part, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, said the assembly would leave no stone unturned in supporting the executive to better the lives of the people of the state.

He called for understanding, patient, and prayers from the people of the state for effective implementation of the budget.

Vanguard

