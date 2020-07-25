Gov Sani Bello takes road construction to new level in Niger state

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Abu Sani Bello has taken up road construction across the entire state to a level that even the staunchest critics now agree is unprecedented in the history of the state.

The administration has put all hands on deck to ensure that not only are the projects delivered timely but that they are of the highest possible standard.

It is in order to continue to achieve this objective that the Chairman Infrastructure Committee and Chief of Staff, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara visited Broadcasting Road to inspect the ongoing reconstruction.

The Chief of Staff found the job impressive so far and commended the contractors for a job well done.

