Gov Ishaku constitute commission of inquiry into Tiv/Jukun crisis

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku Monday constituted a commission of Inquiry into the prolonged crisis that has pitched the Tiv against their neighbours in Southern and Central Taraba.

The governor in a statewide broadcast announced Justice Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs JSC (Rtd) as Chairman of the 7 man Commission of Inquiry with Emeka Okoro Esq. as its counsel.

The commission according to Ishaku among other things, has three months from the date of inauguration to submit its report to the state government for further actions.

Ishaku said the commission is mandated to “examine the remote and immediate causes of the crises between the Tiv and people living in Communities of Wukari, Takum, Donga, Ibi, Ussa, Gassol and Bali local government areas or any part of or in any other location within Taraba state from 1991 to date.

“To examine and identify cases of banditry, kidnapping and other vices related to or arising from within the border communities and their relationship with the crises if any.

“To identify basic issues and causes of prolonged and perennial crises between these communities and advice on the strategies for securing lasting peace.

“To identify individuals or groups that might have contributed or instigated the crises and recommend appropriate sanctions where necessary.

“Identify the communities affected by the impact of damage caused including lives and property lost.

“To examine the roles of state and local governments and other institutions and or extant instruments or policy played to abate of facilitate the crises and recommend appropriate measures to be taken by government to forestall future occurrence of the disturbances.

“To assess the efficacy of the existing security arrangements in Communities within Taraba state and advise on improvement where necessary.

“To examine any other isssue(s) which may secure lasting peace between the Tiv Communities and their neighbours and to recommend ways of effective reconciliation.

“To make any other or further recommendations that will effectively stem the crises in Taraba.”

